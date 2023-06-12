Backstage report on WWE’s previous plans to split Roman Reigns’ titles

Roman Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for a very long time now. During his reign, there were times when fans wanted the titles to be split so that both brands would have a world championship, and a recent report has indicated that there were plans for that to happen.

Fightful Select noted that the plan to unify the WWE and Universal Championships came up when Roman Reigns was sidelined due to COVID-19 ahead of the WWE Day 1 premium live event in 2022. This led to a reshuffling of plans as Brock Lesnar was added to the main event, where he became the new world champion after defeating Big E, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins.

The Beast Incarnate squared off against the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 38 in a title unification match where the latter came out on top. The Fightful report further noted that there were internal plans last summer to have the titles separated again by WrestleMania 39, but that did not lead anywhere.

The tribal chief, Roman Reigns stands head and shoulders above the rest, getting a rare clean & decisive win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. Reigns has now Unified the Universal & WWE Championship belts.

The report stated that the Universal and WWE Championship histories will be separate, but the latter title's history will be continued once Roman Reigns loses the championship.

Paul Heyman could destroy Roman Reigns and the Bloodline, according to WWE legend Mark Henry

Paul Heyman is an instrumental part of the Bloodline story, and he has played a huge role in Roman Reigns' rise to the top.

In a recent interview on Busted Open, current AEW star Mark Henry stated that Paul Heyman could end up destroying the Bloodline.

"Yeah, I'd rather see the tag. Maybe Solo comes to his senses. Maybe he sees his brother's blood, and Jimmy or Jey is saying, 'Don't do it, man.' You see the spike about to happen, and he says, 'Don't do it. That's your brother.' And Roman is like, 'I'm your Tribal Chief.' But that's your brother, man. Don't do it. And the struggle between the two."

He continued:

"Paul Heyman rarely ever puts his hands into harm's way, but this is the time Heyman does something. Even Roman could look at him like, 'What the hell?' and he goes, 'I did this for you, my Tribal Chief.' The story just keeps going," Henry added. [9:27 - 10:33]

The Bloodline story has seen a lot of development over the last few weeks, and it is anybody's guess as to what lies ahead for Roman Reigns and company.

