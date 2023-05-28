Backstage report on WWE's thoughts on the women's matches at Night Of Champions

Last night, the Night Of Champions PLE entailed three women's matches. All of the matches were well received by the crowd in attendance. A report suggests that WWE management feels the same and views it as a sign of progress in their deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The first women's match of the night saw Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch throwing down. The two WWE Superstars have been going at it for over a month and fans expected to see one woman come out on top to put their feud to rest. However, Zoey Stark had other plans. She appeared out of nowhere and cost The Man the match.

The second women's match at Night Of Champions surprised fans across the globe. Bianca Belair lost her WWE RAW Women's Championship to Asuka, ending her 400+ days reign as Champion. The Empress of Tomorrow pulled off victory over the EST when she rubbed mist in her eyes and pinned her to win the Title.

The final women's match at the PLE was short-lived as Rhea Ripley successfully defended her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya. Their bout lasted for sixty-nine seconds, ending when The Eradicator hit the Queen of Harts with a Riptide to get a pinfall victory.

According to PW Insider Elite, higher-ups in WWE are very happy with all three women's matches. Additionally, they believe that they are making progress in their deal with the country as there were no women involved the first time the promotion toured the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

What happened with The Bloodline at Night Of Champions?

In the main event of Night Of Champions, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa looked to capture the Tag Team titles from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The match took a strange turn when Reigns speared the referee unintentionally.

When the referee was down, The Usos made their way through the crowd to ensure that their team got the win. Unfortunately, the twin brothers hit Solo with double superkicks, irating the Tribal Chief. Roman Reigns confronted them, berating their intentions.

Rob Lopez @r0bato The Bloodline storyline is cinema and the last minute of #WWENOC was perfect The Bloodline storyline is cinema and the last minute of #WWENOC was perfect https://t.co/D6iNQyNl4S

Jimmy Uso had heard enough and decided to Superkick Reigns in the face, costing him and Solo the match. The Night Of Champions PLE came to an end with what looked like a broken Bloodline.

