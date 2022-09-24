Backstage reports on botched Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross' segment on WWE SmackDown

On this week's SmackDown, Drew McIntyre walked out to the ring with a leather strap and challenged Karrion Kross. However, one aspect of the segment did not go as planned.

After being the victim of Scarlett and Kross' attacks, McIntyre issued a challenge to a match at Extreme Rules. Kross' music played, and out came Scarlett. She was just a distraction for the two-time NXT Champion to attack from behind. But The Scottish Warrior was ready, and a brawl broke out.

McIntyre attempted to hit Kross with the strap, but Scarlett intervened. She used a fireball, blinding the former WWE Champion. This gave Kross enough time to lock in the Kross Jacket, and McIntyre passed out.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the spot with the ball of fire did not go as planned. For it to work flawlessly, the flash paper must be exposed to immense heat and released with heavy force to catch enough of The Scottish Warrior's face to make an impact.

Unfortunately, the flash paper was not ready in time for Live TV. Still, the talents were given the green light to go ahead with the segment. The flash paper was also brought on the company jet and was not purchased at a local magic store.

Since it did not go as planned, the superstars improvised and completed the rest of the segment.

Drew McIntyre set to face Karrion Kross under unique stipulations

As mentioned earlier, Drew McIntyre challenged Kross to a match. It was no ordinary match as he wanted to meet his arch nemesis in a Strap Match at WWE Extreme Rules.

Towards the end of the segment, as Kross was choking out McIntyre, he accepted the challenge and claimed that this was exactly what he wanted.

This will be the first time both Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre will face each other in a one-on-one battle on Live TV.

