Backstage reports on management meeting with the roster after popular wrestling name was released

TNA Wrestling recently conducted a meeting that involved both upper management and the talent roster.

The Nashville-based wrestling promotion has entered a significant period of transition following the recent announcement that President and Head of Creative, Scott D'Amore, was released by TNA's parent company, Anthem Sports & Entertainment.

According to Fightful Select, a meeting took place recently with the company's top executives and talent. During the meeting, some talent had individual discussions with the higher-ups. The overall sentiment, as per the report, was that the roster didn't want to abandon the hard work they've put in over the past few years, despite their disagreements over D'Amore's departure. The higher-ups were reportedly open to feedback, emphasizing the importance of ensuring that the talent was enthusiastic about the potential future direction of TNA Wrestling.

Wrestling veteran believes that TNA's recent announcement was 'too harsh'

Bill Apter recently discussed the release of Scott D'Amore from TNA Wrestling. According to him, the statement issued by by the promotion, stating that D'Amore was terminated, was excessively harsh.

Apter expressed the belief that the wording could have been less severe, using phrases like 'parted ways' or 'let him go.' Additionally, he revealed that he had spoken with D'Amore in the past few days and mentioned that D'Amore and his family were doing okay.

"First of all, I really was annoyed that they said he was fired [terminated]. The company did not have to be that brutal in their press release […] I still think it was too harsh. They could have said they've parted ways with him, they've let him go. I spoke to him the day after. He said he and his family were okay," Apter said.

The talent roster of TNA Wrestling has been vocalizing their disagreement with the decision to part ways with D'Amore. While it may appear unlikely, it will be intriguing to see if Anthem Sports & Entertainment succumbs to the pressure and opts to reinstate D'Amore.

