Rumor on which WWE stars are involved in creating Roman Reigns' storylines

As per a report Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a great say in his storylines, along with Paul Heyman and Triple H.

Reigns has been at the top of his game for over two years in WWE as the leader of The Bloodline. Many fans and pundits believe that this is his best run in the company and that he's undoubtedly the biggest star in pro wrestling presently.

According to a recent report by PWInsider, Reigns works together with Heyman and Triple H to craft his own storylines, as he did with Vince McMahon when the former WWE CEO was the head of creative.

"Since we have been asked a lot about this of late, Roman Reigns has a great deal of say in his current storylines, including the current one with Logan Paul. We are told that he and Paul Heyman work together on the creative for Reigns in conjunction with Triple H, just as they did previously with Vince McMahon during the previous WWE management regime. It is a collaborative effort."

Reigns last wrestled against Drew McIntyre at last month's Clash at the Castle show. He will have his first match on television since then at next month's Crown Jewel show, where he'll face Logan Paul.

WWE veteran says Roman Reigns will beat Logan Paul

While speaking on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell said that it's a good move to put Logan Paul in a match with Reigns. He feels that The Tribal Chief will defeat the YouTube sensation.

"He's not gonna defeat Roman Reigns. And I see Roman beating him, that's what I see, and then a big schmaltz, and we go from there. But I think it's great to put him there at the Saudi Arabia event because it's different," said Mantell.

Mantell said that he will tune in to watch the Crown Jewel match between Reigns and Paul as it's unique.

