Backstage rumors about New Day's future in WWE following Big E going single

At The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, The New Day members -- Kofi Kingston and Big E, could not retain their SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The faced Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro in a brutal Tables match that ended their 8th tag team title reign in WWE.

Following the PPV, it was confirmed on SmackDown that Kofi Kingston has sustained an injury and will miss the in-ring action for six weeks. The backstage segment saw Kofi informing Big E about his injuries as well as stating that it is now time for Big E to shine.

In the absence of both Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, Big E is expected to have a Single's run. His heel turn has been speculated for a long time, but for now, backstage reports suggest that there are no actual plans to break up The New Day. WWE avoided teasing any heel turn back when Kofi Kingston lost his WE Championship to Brock Lesnar. Here's what Tom Colohue had to say on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Q&A session on Facebook,

"There is no concrete plan to ever break up the New Day. There's always rumors about Bg E turning heel, or this person and or that person turning on the others, including the potential of Kofi turning heel. Now, I have reported previously that there was the intention to have a bit more intensity added to Kofi Kingston leading towards a rematch with Brock Lesnar but it didn't end up happening because Xavier Woods was injured. The storyline was scrapped before it actually started."

"That would have still not been a break up for New Day. For just the length of time that they have been together, the fact that they are so supportive of each other, nobody could in the New Day wants to see a break up happen. Big E looks like he will get at least six weeks of Single's push potentially longer and that is something that I am very excited about. I know a lot of other people are as well."

What's next for Big E on WWE SmackDown?

WWE Superstar Big E is one of the most deceptively agile Superstars in WWE today. The fans have wanted WWE to try Big E as a Single's Superstar for quite some time. The Creative finally has a chance, and it will be interesting to see how he is booked going forward.

On SmackDown, Big E can now challenge for Single's Championships on SmackDown. At least, he will have a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. Challenging for the Universal championship, however, will take a lot longer for The New Day member.