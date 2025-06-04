Backstage speculation on The Miz possibly being released from WWE - Reports

Over the last couple of days, there's been some concern about The Miz's relationship with WWE as he removed the company's mentions from his X handle. Now, Bryan Alvarez has shared some backstage details on the situation.
Ever since R-Truth and Carlito announced their WWE tenures were ending as their contracts were not being extended, there's been a renewed fear of more departures happening soon. While Sarah Logan/Valhalla soon confirmed that she is also leaving the company, SmackDown star The Miz also stoked some fear among fans by removing the company's mentions from his X profile.
Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live is now reporting that he had heard from people within the company that more releases might be around the corner. Though Alvarez didn't specifically say Miz was on the chopping block, he did mention that the long-tenured star had little of consequence going on in the company right now.
“I’ve been told that there might be others as well, so this might not be the end with Valhalla being released. I don’t want anyone to get cut, alright? I don’t like people losing their jobs, and I know people are gonna make more of this than it is, but Miz has not been doing much lately. On Friday, they did a segment — he had just gotten together with Carmelo Hayes as a tag team, and they were teasing a breakup. Carmelo was like, ‘I don’t need your help,’ etc. This was right when they cut Truth, Carlito, and now Sarah Logan, and I’ve been told there are others.” (H/T - Ringside News)
Bryan Alvarez thinks The Miz removing WWE from social media accounts could be a bad sign
Furthermore, Bryan Alvarez claimed that The A-Lister getting rid of WWE mentions from his social media could have a solid reason behind it. The veteran journalist added that this could be a hint that his tenure with the company is coming to an end soon.
"I bring up Miz not just because of that angle, but if you go to his Twitter, there are no mentions of WWE. I think it used to say something like ‘The Most Must-See WWE Superstar,’ but now it just says ‘The Most Must-Read Twitter Account of All Time,’ and that’s it. I was told he’s doing the new season of American Gladiators, and I know people are skeptical they’d get rid of him now, but he did remove references to WWE from his social media. I think it would be a weird move to do that if you’re not being released, especially when a bunch of other people are getting released. So yeah, where there’s smoke, there’s fire.” (H/T - Ringside News)
It remains to be seen if The Miz appears on SmackDown this week, where he's currently paired with former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes.