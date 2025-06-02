The Miz takes drastic action following recent WWE release

The Miz has been part of WWE for more than two decades, and, like R-Truth, he is someone many fans believe could remain with the company for years to come.

The A-Lister was rocked by the news that the company had released Truth, and it seems that many fans have noticed that he has taken action. The Miz shared an emotional message about his former tag team partner, whom he worked with for several years as Awesome Truth, before unfollowing WWE on social media.

He also removed the line from his bio stating that he was a WWE Superstar, with reports now suggesting that his contract will also expire later this year. The Miz signed a new deal in 2018, when he already had two years remaining on his existing contract, and it appears that the new deal extended his tenure through 2025.

Miz started in WWE back in 2004, when he was a reality TV star, and has since climbed the ranks to become a multi-time World Champion and WrestleMania main eventer. He has also appeared in several movies under WWE's umbrella and had his own series, "Miz and Mrs.," which was considered a success.

The Miz is currently part of WWE SmackDown

Miz is currently in a storyline with Carmelo Hayes on WWE SmackDown, but this past week, Melo made it clear that the veteran wasn't the reason why he had been successful on the main roster.

Jacob Fatu attacked Miz when he tried to interfere during the Money in the Bank Qualifying match, which could have written him off TV.

It's unclear what the future holds for The A-Lister, who has been in and out of storylines over the past year, but he seems to have finally found something with the mentor role on SmackDown, which could continue.

