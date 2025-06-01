Massive split; shocking John Cena announcement? - 5 things we learned from WWE SmackDown

The latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown showcased some of the biggest names in WWE, including John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill. The Triple H-led creative team is gearing up for a massive Money in the Bank Premium Live Event on June 7, 2025. Ahead of the event, the company dropped several hints for the future of its storylines after MITB.

Ad

Let's take a look at five things that we learned from this week's SmackDown:

#5. Two Wyatt Sicks members could become WWE Tag Team Champions soon

After a long hiatus, The Wyatt Sicks finally returned to WWE TV on the May 23, 2025, edition of SmackDown. The fearsome group showed up during the match between The Street Profits and Fraxiom for the WWE Tag Team Championship and took everyone out, before paying tribute to the late great Bray Wyatt on his birth anniversary.

Ad

Trending

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

On this week's blue show, several tag teams, including The Street Profits, Fraxiom, DIY, and Motor City Machine Guns, showed up inside the ring. As they were arguing with each other, the lights once again went out, and The Wyatt Sicks showed up. Uncle Howdy's stable took everyone out, setting their eyes on the tag team division.

Ad

The Triple H-led creative team could soon book two teammates of Bo Dallas to win the tag team gold. They are none other than Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis, as both stars have showcased their incredible partnership time and time again while taking out opponents on WWE TV.

#4. The Miz and Carmelo Hayes might break up

In the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, The Miz and Carmelo Hayes got into an argument backstage ahead of Hayes' Money in the Bank qualifying match against Jacob Fatu and Andrade.

Ad

During their conversation, The A-Lister mentioned that he had been sacrificing his chances of wrestling at big events for his partner and seemingly wanted the credit if Carmelo was to win the Money in the Bank briefcase. The former NXT Champion completely shut Miz down, saying that he had achieved everything on his own.

At the end of their segment, Hayes asked his teammate if everything was good between them, but The Miz only nodded without saying anything. Carmelo then said their catchphrase, "Melo Don't Miz" and "We are awesome," but The A-Lister was seemingly not interested in saying it.

Ad

#3. Zelina Vega has a new challenger for the Women's United States Championship

On this week's WWE SmackDown, Zelina Vega locked horns with Alba Fyre in a non-title match. Fyre's stablemates, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, did everything to make sure their teammate would win, but it wasn't enough as Vega ultimately emerged victorious via pinfall.

Following this match, the Women's United States Champion was interrupted by Giulia backstage. The former NXT star sent Zelina a warning, saying that her eyes were on the gold.

Ad

Looking at how the Japanese star has been booked in the developmental brand, she might soon dethrone Vega to become the new Women's United States Champion.

#2. Jacob Fatu's days as the United States Champion might be over

Jacob Fatu is currently at odds with his Bloodline teammates, Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo. Amid tensions between the group, Fatu has a new target on his back. It is none other than the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Damian Priest.

Ad

After defeating Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage Match at Saturday Night's Main Event, Priest has now set his eyes on Jacob Fatu's United States Championship. On this week's SmackDown, The Archer of Infamy praised Fatu's work in the company, saying that he respected The Bloodline star before calling him out for the US title.

Ad

Damian Priest's booking has been incredible in recent years. It wouldn't be a shock if the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion dethroned one of the most popular stars in the company at the moment. If this happens, the Triple H-led creative team might have big plans in place for Jacob, and he could even be pushed for a world title opportunity.

#1. Cody Rhodes might be out of the John Cena WWE title picture

After Cody Rhodes dropped the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41, many expected him to go after the gold once he returned to television. However, instead of going after the title, Rhodes announced a tag team match upon his return at Saturday Night's Main Event, which will see him team up with Jey Uso against John Cena and Logan Paul at Money in the Bank 2025.

Ad

On this week's SmackDown, all four men came face to face to cut a promo. During the segment, the Triple H-led creative team seemingly planted the seeds for a possible feud between Paul and Cena.

At one point in the segment, The Maverick disrespected the 17-time World Champion when he wanted to leave the ring, but Logan did not. Cena then got angry and was seemingly about to do something to his teammate, but things did not escalate as Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso took them out.

Ad

The American Nightmare might be out of the Undisputed WWE Championship picture for a while, as it seems like the company could be headed for a clash between Logan Paul and John Cena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More