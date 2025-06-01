R-Truth's long-time tag team partner reacts to WWE release

A major WWE star reacted to R-Truth's departure from the company today on social media. The veteran announced that he would be exiting the company, and it was later reported that the promotion would not be renewing his contract when it expires later this year.

The Miz and R-Truth were a popular tag team known as Awesome Truth, and the duo became the RAW Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania XL. The A-Lister took to Instagram today to send a heartfelt message to his former tag team partner and noted that their tag team was one of the highlights of his career.

"Forming Awesome Truth with you was one of the most special runs of my career. We created chaos, made magic, and had some of the most fun I’ve ever had inside a WWE ring. No one ever made me laugh harder than you did. You had this insane ability to make me break in front of thousands of people, and I loved every second of it," he wrote.

The 53-year-old interfered in John Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship match against Randy Orton at Backlash. The interference allowed Cena to pick up the victory, and he planted Truth with an Attitude Adjustment through a table at the press conference following the show.

Cena defeated the veteran at Saturday Night's Main Event last month and lost to JC Mateo this past Friday night on SmackDown.

R-Truth comments on making Brock Lesnar laugh in WWE

R-Truth recently discussed the time he cracked up Brock Lesnar on WWE television.

Speaking with Steve Fall of Ten Count Media, R-Truth commented on making The Beast Incarnate laugh during a promo back in the day. He claimed that he didn't try to make stars laugh most of the time, but intentionally tried to crack up due to a personal request from Paul Heyman.

"No, it's not. It's not my goal. I don't try to do it. It's one of those things that comes organically. Whoever I'm on the screen with, it's an organic feel, it's an organic laughter that comes out, it's an organic vibe. Brock Lesnar was the only one. Paul [Heyman] and I were in the back, and he made a bet. I don't know who he made a bet with, but he told me, 'You need to make Brock laugh.' I don't do it - it just happens." [From 0:30 to 01:02]

You can check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for R-Truth in the world of professional wrestling following his WWE departure.

