Backstage talk of a WWE NXT 2.0 United Kingdom event in 2022 - Reports

Are we about to see WWE NXT 2.0 get back on the road later this year?

The transition from the black and gold brand to the multi-colored brand for NXT has been a rough one, with the majority of shows strictly featured inside the WWE Performance Center. The only exception is NXT Stand & Deliver, that was held in Dallas over WrestleMania 38 weekend.

As the latest iteration of NXT continues to test its footing, it appears WWE might be interested in taking the brand back out on the road for some live events. With a big one potentially discussed to take place in the United Kingdom later this year.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE wants to add another "Stand & Deliver" type show to one of their upcoming stadium shows this summer. With the Clash at the Castle event being the company's current preference, tweeting out:

"WWE has discussed adding another Stand & Deliver event for one of the 3 big stadium shows happening this summer. I've heard the preference is UK for Clash at the Castle, but Nashville/SummerSlam seems more likely. All TBD still," WrestleVotes tweeted.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes WWE has discussed adding another Stand & Deliver event for one of the 3 big stadium shows happening this summer. I’ve heard the preference is UK for Clash at the Castle, but Nashville/SummerSlam seems more likely. All TBD still. WWE has discussed adding another Stand & Deliver event for one of the 3 big stadium shows happening this summer. I’ve heard the preference is UK for Clash at the Castle, but Nashville/SummerSlam seems more likely. All TBD still.

How long will Bron Breaker feud with Joey Gacy in WWE NXT 2.0?

As WWE NXT 2.0 continues to move forward, the brand is resting squarely on the shoulders of NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Last night on the NXT special, Spring Breakin on the USA Network, Bron Breakker retained the title in the main event against Joe Gacy. While most people assumed this feud was a one and done, the company ran a storyline following the show that would imply that the rivalry between Breakker and Gacy would continue.

You can check out what happened following the show in the embedded tweet below.

WWE NXT @WWENXT EXCLUSIVE: After #WWENXT went off the air, @bronbreakkerwwe was attacked by two hooded figures in red masks and stretchered out of the NXT Arena at the bidding of @JoeGacy EXCLUSIVE: After #WWENXT went off the air, @bronbreakkerwwe was attacked by two hooded figures in red masks and stretchered out of the NXT Arena at the bidding of @JoeGacy. https://t.co/s9gLj3ETuV

What are your thoughts on the potential of a big WWE NXT event taking place in the United Kingdom later this year? Do you think it would be a good compliment to Clash at the Castle? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

LIVE POLL Q. Should NXT 2.0 return to the road this year? Yes No 7 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell