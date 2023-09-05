Backstage thoughts on Jey Uso's upcoming singles run - Reports

At WWE Payback, Cody Rhodes shocked the wrestling world when he revealed that Jey Uso will be joining the RAW roster. Jey returned to WWE TV after three weeks and riled up the crowd for his upcoming singles run without saying a word.

Ahead of the Grayson Waller Effect at Payback, Waller promised an all-time scoop. When Cody Rhodes got into the ring to kick off the talk show, Waller wanted him to get to the point. To that, the American Nightmare revealed that he had to pull a few strings but he got WWE RAW to sign Jey.

Now, ahead of Jey Uso's return to RAW, Ringside News claims that a report from Sean Ross Sapp says that WWE officials are optimistic about Jey’s potential as a solo performer.

"WWE officials are optimistic about Jey’s potential as a solo performer, independent of The Bloodline’s storyline."

Why did Jey Uso quit SmackDown?

Jey Uso faced Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat match at WWE SummerSlam last month. Towards the end of the bout, Jey's twin brother Jimmy made his way through the crowd and cost his brother the match.

On the episode of SmackDown after the PLE, Jimmy Uso explained his actions at SummerSlam. He said that he cost Jey the match because he didn't want him to become a corrupt leader like Roman Reigns. Jey couldn't make sense of the explanation and couldn't believe that his brother turned on him.

The segment on SmackDown ended with Jey attacking Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. He later looked into the camera and said that he was quitting SmackDown because he was done with whatever was happening. Now that Jey is set to be a part of the red brand, it will be interesting to see who his first feud will be against.

