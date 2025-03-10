  • home icon
Backstage update on 2 potential Bloodline members in WWE - Reports

Mar 10, 2025
The OG Bloodline in the frame! (Credits: WWE.com)

The Bloodline is one of WWE's top factions. The stable has had some of the biggest stars in the company, including Roman Reigns, The Usos, Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, and more. Long-term reports have suggested that many more members of the family are gearing up for their debut in the Stamford-based company.

The top two reported upcoming Bloodline members, Hikuleo and Lance Anoa'i, have already secretly signed with the WWE. Fans are eagerly waiting for their debut in the company. Fightful Select has now given an update regarding their current situation and when fans can expect to see them on WWE television.

According to Fightful Select, as previously reported, Lance had suffered an unspecified injury and was expected to return by now, which indicates his on-screen appearance could be upon us. The outlet further revealed that Anoa'i will be part of the WWE Evolve roster.

For Hikuleo, Fightful reported that there is not much about the 6,8" superstar. But it appears he is more suited to head directly toward the main roster, unlike Lance, who is rumored to be part of the Evolve roster.

Top Bloodline members could start feuding heading in WrestleMania

The New Bloodline has been falling apart with the tensions rising between former Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa and his enforcer Jacob Fatu. The animosity between Fatu and Sikoa started brewing when the Street Champion lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns at RAW’s Netflix debut.

Their differences might reach a boiling point as WrestleMania 41 is nearing. The two could go their separate ways and potentially start a feud, which might lead to a Mania showdown between the faction members.

However, the angle proposed above is hypothetical at this point, and it remains to be seen if Triple H has something big in store for the stable leading into the Show of Shows.

