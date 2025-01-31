Backstage update on 6-time WWE champion returning at Royal Rumble; major name rumored - Reports

WWE is just over 24 hours away from presenting the 38th annual Royal Rumble. With several superstars already confirmed, the rumor mill continues to turn after big names were brought to Indianapolis. Sources have just shed light on inside updates on legendary stars returning this weekend.

The company confirmed 15 participants for the 30-Man match, including Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, Penta, and John Cena, who will be working his final 'Rumble Match ever. Officials have also confirmed 10 of the 30 female participants, including IYO SKY, Lyra Valkyria, and the returning Charlotte Flair.

Mickie James has been rumored for a return to World Wrestling Entertainment, and even more so since husband Nick Aldis was hired to work as SmackDown General Manager. The former six-time WWE champion (five Women's Championships and one Divas Title) has even fueled those rumors on social media lately, which triggered some backlash, and now she's been spotted at the hotel being used by the Stamford-based promotion in Indianapolis. Although PWInsider could not confirm her status for Saturday's PLE.

OVW's current Creative Director, Head of Female Talent & Executive Producer was booked to appear at WrestleCon today and tomorrow, with her Saturday signing scheduled between 10 am - 2 pm. James debuted in the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble Match in 2018, then worked the event in 2019, 2021, and again in 2022.

Matt Cardona has also been rumored for a WWE return at various points in recent years, often pushed by wife Chelsea Green. The former United States Champion has also been spotted at the WWE hotel in Indianapolis, but it remains to be seen if he or Green will be booked for either of Saturday's 'Rumble Matches.

The former Zack Ryder is also booked for WrestleCon today and tomorrow, but his time could not be confirmed for Saturday. Cardona worked the 'Rumble in 2010, 2011, 2013, and 2015.

WWE Royal Rumble lineup for Saturday

World Wrestling Entertainment's 38th annual Royal Rumble will air live tomorrow from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. Below is the updated lineup:

Two-of-Three Falls Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship: DIY (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns;

DIY (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns; Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens (The main title and the Winged Eagle belt will both be hanging above the ring);

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens (The main title and the Winged Eagle belt will both be hanging above the ring); Women's Royal Rumble Match: Lyra Valkyria, IYO SKY, Ivy Nile, Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Naomi, and 20 other participants TBA;

Lyra Valkyria, IYO SKY, Ivy Nile, Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Naomi, and 20 other participants TBA; Men's Royal Rumble Match: Carmelo Hayes, Bron Breakker, Chad Gable, Logan Paul, Penta, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, CM Punk, Jey Uso, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and 15 other participants TBA.

Peacock will begin airing the Royal Rumble live in the United States at 6 p.m. ET. Netflix will stream the big event internationally. A 'Rumble post-show is also planned for the promotion's YouTube channel.

