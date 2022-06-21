Backstage update on Ariya Davari’s WWE status following AEW appearance

Recent reports regarding Ariya Daivari's WWE status have now come to the fore after his appearance on AEW Dark.

Daivari has been on a trial basis as a WWE producer since April, which is why it came as surprise that he recently took part in a recent Dark taping for All Elite Wrestling. Daivari defeated former IMPACT Wrestling star Caleb Konley. Many assumed this meant that his trial with WWE had come to an end, but that's reportedly not the case.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), Daivari is still working with WWE as a producer on a trial basis and even produced Friday's SmackDown main event between Riddle and Roman Reigns with Michael Hayes.

Over the last several months, Daivari has worked for several other promotions, including NWA and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Arik Cannon @arikcannon



If there truly is a ‘Forbidden Door’, it sure looks like he has the key. 🗝🤷🏻‍♂️

#ForbiddenDoor #AriyaDaivari Why are more people not talking about Ariya Daivari right now?If there truly is a ‘Forbidden Door’, it sure looks like he has the key. 🗝🤷🏻‍♂️ Why are more people not talking about Ariya Daivari right now?If there truly is a ‘Forbidden Door’, it sure looks like he has the key. 🗝🤷🏻‍♂️#ForbiddenDoor #AriyaDaivari https://t.co/pRSBZ6nw8W

Several former WWE Superstars have moved over to AEW

If Ariya Daivari decides to make the jump to All Elite Wrestling full-time, he will be the latest on the line of former WWE Superstars who have chosen to make the jump to the competition over the last three years.

Some of WWE's biggest names, including Jon Moxley, Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, and Toni Storm, have all made the jump to All Elite Wrestling since the company's inception in 2019.

One of Bryan Danielson's desires after departing WWE was to work with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The American Dragon has been sidelined with an injury since Double or Nothing, but AEW owner Tony Khan recently announced that he would return to Dynamite this week to address his status for the pay-per-view.

"American Dragon @bryandanielson will appear Live this week on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork to address this Sunday's #ForbiddenDoor ppv + next week's #BloodAndGuts Dynamite. Thank you to everyone who supports @AEWonTV! See you Wednesday @ 8pm ET/7pm CT for Dynamite," Tony Khan wrote.

With Bryan Danielson's future at Forbidden Door in jeopardy, it remains to be seen who will replace him on the show. It will also be interesting to see which other WWE Superstars will make it to the company in the near future.

