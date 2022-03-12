Backstage update on Big E after scary fall on SmackDown - Reports

A major update has emerged after WWE Superstar Big E was stretchered away following a scary spot on SmackDown.

The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) took on Sheamus and Ridge Holland in a tag team match on tonight's WWE SmackDown. During the final moments of the bout, Holland dropped E on his head at ringside. After the awkward spot, the former WWE Champion was stretchered to the back during the commercial break.

PWInsider now has an update on E's condition following the freak accident. The New Day member was put in an ambulance and taken to a hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, where he underwent medical tests. Hopefully, fans will get more updates in the coming hours.

kiara j @kiaraa_tweets_ Match ended shortly after and PatMcAfee looked legit terrified Prayers up for Big E. This was terrifying to see! Hope he’s okayMatch ended shortly after and PatMcAfee looked legit terrified Prayers up for Big E. This was terrifying to see! Hope he’s okay 🙏 Match ended shortly after and PatMcAfee looked legit terrified https://t.co/dGpb7mkJKx

Will Big E miss this year's WrestleMania?

As of this moment, the severity of E's injury is unknown. A quick look at the footage of the unfortunate accident was enough for one to realize that he hit his head pretty hard on the floor. It remains to be seen if he'll be medically cleared to compete at the upcoming WrestleMania 38.

Big E was quite hopeful about WrestleMania 38 a few months ago and had the following to say about a potential match at the show:

"I would love just for WrestleMania, it would be great to have a fresh, incredible matchup, like, whether it’s Goldberg, whether it’s Edge, something like that. I think it would be really dope. But yeah, That’s in Dallas. That’s a few months from now and we’re excited about that. We just did the on-sale for tickets in Dallas at AT&T Stadium, but right now, just kind of the focus is Roman." [H/T WrestleTalk]

E won his first and only WWE title last year by cashing in on his MITB contract on Bobby Lashley. After a rather underwhelming run, he lost the title to Brock Lesnar at Day 1.

He has done nothing of note ever since his title loss. The WWE Universe wasn't thrilled with how E's run with the top title was handled.

We'll share more updates on E's condition as and when they come out.

Last few hours left to vote. Click here to choose your favorites in the SK Wrestling Awards. Win big.

Edited by Angana Roy