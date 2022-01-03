Backstage update on big last-minute changes made to WWE Day 1 - Reports

Universal Champion Roman Reigns testing positive for COVID-19 changed things across the board for the WWE Day 1 card.

With the original main event between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar not taking place, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that many changes were made to the title show resulting in the ripple effect fans saw last night.

Sapp reports that segments and video packages were added to the show to make up for the lack of a Universal Championship match. Match times were also adjusted across the board, with several matches going much longer than they were initially planned for.

Big E was believed to leave WWE Day 1 with his championship

While it's not 100% confirmed as of this writing, people SRS spoke to following the show think Big E was scheduled to retain the WWE Championship before Brock Lesnar was added to the match.

While the main event was adjusted to go for 30 minutes, including entrances, the match only ended up lasting less than that for some unknown reason. Sapp states that when the times were adjusted initially, Lesnar was already scheduled to compete in that fatal five-way match.

In regards to the backstage response to Big E's end as WWE Champion, most people SRS spoke to believed that Big E's title reign was booked inconsistently throughout, making last night's title change all the more heartbreaking for fans of Big E.

While Brock Lesnar made it clear he was a free agent during the WWE Day 1 Premium Live Event, Lesnar was listed on the SmackDown roster internally as of last night. What this means for Lesnar's future on RAW remains to be seen.

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns I yearn to perform tonight at #WWEDay1 to defend my Universal Championship. However, unfortunately, earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19. Due to the proper protocols I am unable to compete as originally scheduled. I look forward to returning to action as soon as possible. I yearn to perform tonight at #WWEDay1 to defend my Universal Championship. However, unfortunately, earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19. Due to the proper protocols I am unable to compete as originally scheduled. I look forward to returning to action as soon as possible.

What do you think about this backstage news from WWE Day 1? Are you upset about how Big E's title loss? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

