Backstage update on Brock Lesnar's WWE Payback status - Reports

There has been an update about Brock Lesnar's status for WWE Payback next month.

Payback 2023 will take place at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on September 2nd. This past Saturday night at WWE SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar battled Cody Rhodes for the third time this year.

The Beast Incarnate gave Rhodes everything he could handle but couldn't put him away. Rhodes battled back and planted Lesnar with three Cross Rhodes in a row for the pinfall victory. Lesnar and Rhodes shared a hug after the match to end their rivalry.

Ringside News has reported that they have reached out to a tenured member of WWE's creative team about Brock Lesnar's status for the upcoming premium live event. According to the report, Lesnar will not be appearing at Payback 2023 next month in Pittsburgh.

Cody Rhodes on Brock Lesnar showing him respect at SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes commented on sharing a moment of respect with Brock Lesnar following their war at SummerSlam.

Lesnar brutally attacked Rhodes on the RAW after WrestleMania 39, and their rivalry spanned months. Despite the bitter feud, Lesnar raised Rhodes' hand and showed the 38-year-old superstar respect after losing to him at the premium live event this past Saturday night.

Speaking at the press conference following WWE SummerSlam, Rhodes discussed Lesnar showing him respect in the ring after the match and said that the two have possibly been bonded by battle.

"I don't think it's dawned on me what a moment like that means. His run since I came back to WWE has been consistently surprising to me in every way. That's why I'm so touched by it all. It's real, it's as real as it gets in this world. That will be something that I look at and have a deep deep appreciation. The guy also hawked a loogie on me in the middle of the match. He has given me German Suplexes, F5s, F5s through tables, absolutely eviscerated me on many levels. Somehow, someway, I felt like there was maybe this bond by battle in that final moment."

It is nothing new for Brock Lesnar to go on hiatus following a premium live event. Only time will tell when the veteran decides to return and which WWE Superstar he will go after next.

