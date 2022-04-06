Backstage update on Brock Lesnar after WrestleMania 38 loss to Roman Reigns - Reports

A backstage update on Brock Lesnar has come out following his big WrestleMania loss to Roman Reigns in a Winner Take All match.

Brock Lesnar met arch-rival Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 38, with both the WWE title and the Universal title on the line. In the end, The Tribal Chief hit a spear on Lesnar and pinned him to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

PWinsider has now shared some backstage notes on Lesnar after his loss to Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

Sources told PWInsider that Lesnar wasn't backstage at RAW after WrestleMania. He immediately flew back home after losing the WWE title to Reigns at The Show of Shows.

Brock Lesnar is scheduled for two major post-WrestleMania events

The Beast Incarnate will make his return to WWE TV very soon. He is scheduled to appear at WWE WrestleMania Backlash as well as WWE Money In The Bank. The same was reported by Dave Meltzer a while ago:

“Lesnar is booked for two of the next three PPV shows, WrestleMania Backlash on 5/8 in Providence, RI (6,059 tickets out) and Money in the Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on 7/2,” wrote Meltzer. [H/T Sportzwiki]

Lesnar has had a busy schedule ever since making his WWE return at SummerSlam 2021. Following his return, the former WWE Champion has been making regular appearances on WWE TV, barring a few exceptions. Over the past few months, he has won the WWE title, the Royal Rumble, and the Elimination Chamber match before losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

It remains to be seen when Lesnar can make his comeback to WWE television amidst speculation of who his next opponent is going to be.

