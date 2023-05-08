Backstage update on Carlito's WWE status following Backlash return - Reports

Carlito returned to WWE to a huge pop at Backlash last night, which was his first appearance since the night after The Royal Rumble back in 2021. The former Intercontinental Champion was part of the Rumble that year and went on to wrestle a match on RAW, before walking away from the company once again.

According to a report by Fightful Select, there have been many pitches to bring Carlito back into the company over the past few years. Still, last night's return was much better than expected and received well by the WWE Universe.

Carlito's return has been viewed more than three million times on YouTube since Backlash and Fightful went on to note that even though it was a successful outing for the former United States Champion, it was just a one-off even though many names backstage were impressed with the star.

Of course, this could change, the former Champion could be part of tomorrow night's episode of RAW or the upcoming episode of SmackDown if he wishes to continue his current storyline with the LWO.

Carlito's last WWE match came more than two years ago

Carlito was a surprise entrant in the 2021 men's Royal Rumble, but perhaps more surprising was the fact that he appeared on RAW the night after.

The former star was part of a strange tag team match where he was partnered with Jeff Hardy against Elias and Jaxson Ryker. This was the final time he appeared in WWE before returning this weekend at Backlash.

Carlito recently noted that he would be open to wrestling anywhere before he returned in Puerto Rico, and it was clear that he was in much better shape than his current run.

Do you think Carlito would be a decent addition to the current roster? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

