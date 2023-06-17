Backstage update on Charlotte Flair’s movie project outside of WWE following recent return

Charlotte Flair made her surprise return to WWE last week on SmackDown.

During Asuka's segment, where she was presented with the new WWE Women's Championship by Adam Pearce, The Queen made her shocking return to cut the line and challenge The Empress of Tomorrow for her championship. A challenge that Asuka was all too eager to accept.

Flair's last appearance on WWE programming was at WrestleMania 39 when she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley. So what brings Flair back right now when she's in the middle of filming a movie?

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), the movie Flair is currently filming is happening in Louisville, Kentucky. This allowed her to travel to last week's and this week's shows in Lexington relatively easily.

Sapp also noted that Flair has been getting some training in to make sure she's prepared for her match against Asuka in a few weeks on SmackDown.

Charlotte Flair is once again embracing her heel persona on social media

While WWE has been trying to present Asuka as a heel in recent weeks, it hasn't gone over very well with the WWE Universe.

Back at WrestleMania 39, Charlotte Flair was still being presented as a babyface, but they might be looking to change that in the coming weeks.

Since her return to SmackDown last week, The Queen has once again embraced her heel tendencies on social media to rile up the WWE Universe.

One of her most recent posts spells it out quite clearly that she doesn't care if you like her or not, tweeting out:

"Confidence is NOT: "They will like ME". CONFIDENCE IS: "I'll be fine if they DON'T". *Diamond emoji*," Charlotte Flair said in a tweet.

