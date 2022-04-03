Backstage update on Cody Rhodes' WWE deal, Vince McMahon's role - Reports

The rumors were true all along as Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE tonight at Night One of WrestleMania 38 as the mystery opponent of Seth Rollins.

According to the latest report by Andrew Zarian, Rhodes' deal was a "snatched in the middle of the night" situation. He further added that Bruce Prichard, Nick Khan, and Vince McMahon played a major role in getting the deal finalized.

"Cody’s deal was described as a “snatched in the middle of the night” situation according to a source at WWE. Told that Bruce Prichard played a major roll along with Vince McMahon, and Nick Khan to make sure the deal was completed," wrote Andrew Zarian.

Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38

The rumors of Cody Rhodes returning to WWE started doing rounds last month following his departure from AEW. However, there was no confirmation about him signing with the global juggernaut until a couple of weeks ago. It was also reported that he will be facing Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38.

WWE soon started the storyline with Rollins desperately trying to find a spot on the card of The Show of Shows. After multiple failed attempts, the former Universal Champion was summoned by Vince McMahon.

The WWE Chairman told him that he'll be facing an opponent of his choosing at WrestleMania 38 and the mystery opponent will be announced on the day of the show itself.

Finally, the day arrived, Seth Rollins entered the ring and demanded his opponent to show up. The lights went off, and out came The American Nightmare to a huge pop from the crowd in attendance.

The interesting thing to note was that his presentation was exactly similar to how it was in AEW - from his look to entrance theme to ring gear, everything!

After an amazing back and forth match, Rhodes picked up the victory over Rollins by hitting him with multiple Cross Rhodes and Dusty Rhodes' signature Bionic Elbow.

