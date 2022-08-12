Backstage update on Cody Rhodes' WWE input whilst injured

Cody Rhodes might be sidelined from WWE with an injury, but his presence is still being felt by the company.

The American Nightmare tore his pectoral muscle completely off the bone, heading into WWE's Hell in a Cell premium live event. Despite that, Rhodes still competed in the main event of the show and defeated Seth "Freakin" Rollins inside Hell in a Cell.

It's unknown when Cody Rhodes will be able to return to the ring, but Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select) has reported that he's still doing great things for the company in other areas.

Rhodes recently won an ESPY for Best WWE Moment and was on hand at the awards ceremony to accept the award that was voted on by the WWE Universe. Sapp revealed that Rhodes won with a "very one-sided result." This is impressive as his competition was The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Big E.

Cody Rhodes Mattel Ultimate Edition action figure was one of the highest pre-orders in their history with WWE

Rhodes also took part in San Diego Comic-Con, where Mattel unveiled his new Ultimate Edition action figure and put it up for pre-order to be released later on next year.

Sapp was told that the action figure "sold incredibly well, very quickly." He also mentioned that it was one of the highest pre-order figures for Mattel since their relationship with WWE began back in 2010.

It's still unknown when Cody Rhodes will be able to return to the ring, but most fans are targeting the 2023 Royal Rumble for the return of The American Nightmare.

