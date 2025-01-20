Backstage update on if Corey Graves’ story is a shoot - Reports

WWE star Corey Graves' recent online outburst has been a major talking point in professional wrestling. A recent report sheds light on whether the color commentator's rant was a shoot or merely work.

The 40-year-old was moved to NXT as a part of the commentary team shuffle amid WWE's Netflix debut. While Michael Cole and Pat McAfee returned to Monday Night RAW for the red brand's Netflix premiere, Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore were moved to Friday Night SmackDown. Seemingly unhappy with the changes, Graves shared an X/Twitter post to express his frustration.

According to Fightful Select, neither Corey Graves nor anyone close to him has claimed it to be a work. On the other hand, the former WWE 24/7 Champion was allegedly frustrated during his appearance on NXT earlier this month. However, Graves is likely to stay in the wrestling promotion with two years left on his contract.

WWE legend lashes out at Corey Graves over his online remarks

Several wrestling veterans have weighed in on the Corey Graves situation in the last week or so. Former SmackDown Manager Teddy Long also shared his honest opinion about the debacle.

During his appearance on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE Hall of Famer pointed out that he played several roles without complaining throughout his career. He slammed Graves' approach, noting that even The Rock was happy to show up on NXT, so it should not be an issue for the former NXT Tag Team Champion:

"Take a look at me. I had worked in WCW for all those years, managing Butch Reed and Ron Simmons. I had the first African American Tag Team Champions, Johnny B. Badd, all kinds of guys. I went to Vince McMahon and put on a referee shirt. Did I go to Vince McMahon complaining, 'Hey man, I'm better than a referee?' That ain't how to play the game. You want me to be a referee, just give me my check. If it's not beneath The Rock to go to NXT, what are you talking about?" [From 7:52 onwards]

You can check out Teddy Long's comments in the video below:

Corey Graves has not been on any show since his online outburst. Only time will tell what lies ahead for the color commentator.

