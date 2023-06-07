Backstage update on the current WWE status of Mustafa Ali and Baron Corbin following roster move

Mustafa Ali and Baron Corbin have been all over the place since the conclusion of the 2023 WWE Draft.

Ali and Corbin are among the 11 WWE Superstars currently listed as free agents in the company. Thus far, not many people have taken real advantage of this yet. Both men made their presence felt last Tuesday on NXT and are scheduled to be on the show again tonight. But how long have these moves been in the plans?

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), plans for Mustafa Ali and Baron Corbin to work in NXT were put in place "quite a while ago" and was one of the reasons why the free agent tag was placed on them, to begin with.

The source elaborated on this to SRS and stated:

“Despite a lot of things from the previous regime that made that cynicism around the free agent tags understandable, there was more of a plan for them this time.”

Several talents in WWE NXT have requested to work with Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali's arrival on NXT last week was a welcome one, as SRS was told that several talents on that brand have requested to work with him in recent months.

It was said that there are two reasons for Ali and Corbin to appear in NXT. Where the duo can help add interest to NXT and refresh them as characters at the same time.

Sapp wrapped up by stating that he's been told Ali and Corbin will continue to work on NXT and will still appear on RAW and SmackDown when needed.

Both men are scheduled for Money in the Bank qualifying matches this Friday night on SmackDown.

What are your thoughts on Mustafa Ali and Baron Corbin working across multiple brands? Do you think their star power helps the NXT brand on Tuesday nights? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes