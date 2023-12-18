Backstage update on Dexter Lumis' WWE status following seven-month absence 

Dexter Lumis hasn't wrestled on TV since May and hasn't been seen backstage, even though Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano, Indi Hartwell, and Tommaso Ciampa have all been seen on WWE RAW.

Many fans have questioned where Lumis has been over the past seven months, but a recent update from Fightful Select has noted that Lumis is injury-free and ready to go as soon as the creative team has a plan in place for him.

Lumis was working with Ciampa and Gargano when there were rumors that The Way would be reunited on RAW, but this no longer seems to be the plan since DIY have already united and are working together against Imperium.

Lumis was one of several WWE stars who were released as part of the COVID budget cuts back in 2020. However, he was brought back to the company and used on the main roster by Triple H.

While he was used for several months in a storyline between The Miz and Gargano, the creative team appears to be having some issues fitting him back into the show.

Will Dexter Lumis reunite with DIY on WWE RAW?

Dexter Lumis was part of The Way when they were in NXT, and many fans have pushed for him to be added back to the group since all members of the stable have now been promoted to RAW.

Lumis and The Miz did link up for a while on RAW, as noted, and he returned to NXT to help Indi Hartwell win the Women's Championship, but there has been no real contact between him and the group since.

As of this writing, it seems that there are no creative plans in place for Lumis, but there is a hope that he could be back in time for The Royal Rumble.

Do you think Dexter Lumis should reunite with DIY? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.