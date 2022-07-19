Backstage update on when Edge will make his WWE return; idea behind the creepy vignettes on RAW

It sounds like WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be returning to Monday Night RAW sooner rather than later.

The Rated R Superstar hasn't been seen since the RAW after Hell in a Cell, where he was turned on and laid out by his former faction, The Judgment Day. However, it seems like that's about to change.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), the current plan is to bring the WWE Hall of Famer back for next week's episode of Monday Night RAW at Madison Square Garden, which is the go-home show for SummerSlam on July 30.

While SRS wasn't able to confirm that Edge will appear on the show, he does have it confirmed internally that the plans are for him to be at the show.

What is the thought process behind the spooky vignettes for Edge on WWE programming?

Earlier this month at Money in the Bank, a spooky vignette aired that drew a lot of comparisons online to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

However, eagle-eyed fans spotted callbacks to the likes of The Hardy Boyz, The Dudleys, Kurt Angle, and Eddie Guerrero in the video, who have all been iconic rivals for the Rated R Superstar over the years.

Sean Ross Sapp was able to confirm that the vignettes are in fact for Edge and that the idea behind them is to showcase his "high-profile rivals over the last 24 years."

WWE has yet to confirm who these promos are for. Last week's vignette, which featured callbacks to John Cena, Mick Foley, and Randy Orton, certainly drives the point home that these are for the 11-time world champion.

Are you excited about the return of The Rated R Superstar? Do you believe he will return at RAW next week to set up a match against The Judgment Day at SummerSlam? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Find out why Brock Lesnar thought he'd get fired here

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited about Edge's return to WWE RAW? Yes No 63 votes so far