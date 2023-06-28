Backstage update on possible changes made by Vince McMahon on RAW and SmackDown; talents' frustration

Triple H's efforts to prevent Vince McMahon from changing up RAW and SmackDown haven't been successful as of late.

Last week's episodes of RAW and SmackDown reportedly underwent some significant changes thanks to Vince McMahon calling in changes remotely. But it wasn't due to a lack of effort from Triple H to prevent it from happening.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), the reason WWE has been announcing matches for RAW and SmackDown weeks ahead of time was an attempt to "Vince proof" the shows, as the Chairman usually doesn't like to pull advertised matches.

But these efforts failed last week when multiple things were changed across both RAW and SmackDown, including Seth "Freakin" Rollins' open challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship and multiple matches on SmackDown.

People in "almost every level of WWE" are reportedly frustrated by Vince McMahon's changes

With Vince McMahon seemingly wising up to Triple H's strategy to book RAW and SmackDown, it appears The Game will need to switch things up going forward.

It's clear that Hunter will have to think fast because Sapp has been told that people in "almost every level of WWE" are frustrated by the recent change that McMahon has made to RAW and SmackDown in recent weeks.

Over the past year, it's been evidently clear that the WWE product is in better hands when Mr. McMahon isn't touching it. As he continues his attempt to regain creative power with the upcoming Endeavor merger, it is imperative that Triple H and his staff figure out a way to combat this in the weeks ahead, or it could greatly affect the product heading into SummerSlam.

What are your thoughts on Mr. McMahon making more changes than usual to RAW or SmackDown? Do you think Triple H should continue to figure out more ways to "Vince proof" the product? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

