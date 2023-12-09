Backstage update on potential new WWE signing - Reports

WWE is looking to sign an international star as the year is about to end. Recent reports have shed some light on the current situation regarding the potential signing.

The name in question is Italian-Japanese professional wrestler Giulia. The 29-year-old currently wrestles for World Wonder Ring Stardom. She is the Artist of Stardom Champion alongside Mai Sakurai and Thekla, and also the leader of the stable Donna Del Mondo. She is also the current NJPW Strong Women's Champion, as she often makes appearances for New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer wrote that WWE has been in talks with the female wrestler. He further stated that she is still uncertain about signing with the Stamford-based company. Meltzer claimed that the reports regarding Giulia visiting the Performance Center were incorrect.

The report also noted that Giulia has not indicated whether she is staying in Japan or leaving yet.

Giulia bagged the second spot on the PWI Women's 250 list for the year 2023. The Stardom wrestler finished only behind WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, who grabbed the top spot thanks to the outstanding year she has had. Only time will tell whether Giulia signs with the wrestling promotion and confronts The Eradicator in the future.

Giulia's take on wrestling overseas before reportedly getting in contact with WWE

Giulia has had incredible success in a very short period of time with World Wonder Ring Stardom and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. She possesses all the qualities of being a top star in any leading wrestling promotion. And considering her in-ring abilities, it seems to be a matter of when rather than if.

While speaking to Tokyo Sports earlier this year, the NJPW Strong Women's Champion opened up on branching out overseas:

"The world is big, but I haven't wrestled overseas yet. That's why I want to spread my wings more freely like a bird. Japan [isn't] the only place to do it. There were times when I regretted that I should have been more assertive. A pro wrestler's life is limited, isn't it? I'd like to express what I'm thinking at the moment and make it come true," Giulia said.

