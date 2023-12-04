Backstage update on Randy Orton's WWE contract following 18-month hiatus

Randy Orton has made his full-time return to WWE after more than one-and-a-half years on the injured list, and new details are being reported on his contract situation.

The Viper returned at Survivor Series to help win the WarGames main event, then he returned to RAW two nights later for a win over Dominik Mysterio. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis invited the future Hall of Famer to his show this past Friday, and it was confirmed that Orton has signed with SmackDown to exclusively join the blue brand's roster.

In 2019, Orton began teasing a possible jump to AEW the following year when his contract was set to expire. However, he then announced on November 5th, 2019, that he had signed a new five-year contract to keep him with World Wrestling Entertainment through 2024. A new report from Fightful Select notes that the company may be extending Orton's current contract.

WWE often activates a "freeze" on contracts when a wrestler is out of action with an injury, and the new report claims this may happen to the master of the RKO. A company higher-up said they "would be surprised" if WWE did not extend Orton's current contract.

Orton's deal signed in 2019 was good until the fall of 2024, which means he would have around one year left on the contract. However, he recently missed around 18 months with a back injury, and WWE sources indicate that there is a distinct possibility that "injury time" is added to Orton's contract. This would lock him into a contract until 2026.

While one WWE higher-up stated that they expect this contract change to happen, and it does exist as a verified contractual probability, no sources have confirmed that the extension was put into motion as of yet.

There were some instances where injured WWE talents did not have time added to their contracts because they worked for the company in other roles or on other projects. However, word is that this does not appear to be the case with the 43-year-old former world champion, but it will be evaluated.

Why Randy Orton signed with WWE SmackDown

Randy Orton chose SmackDown over RAW this past Friday in a show of just how badly he wants to get payback on The Bloodline.

WWE General Managers Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce tried to entice Orton to sign with their respective brands. Pearce offered The Viper a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship against the winner of Monday's match between Jey Uso and champion Seth Rollins. Aldis promised Orton he could have a shot at the men who took him out - The Bloodline.

Paul Heyman interrupted the segment and said no decision would be made by the third-generation wrestler because The Bloodline was coming to make it for him. This was a cue for Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to attack, but LA Knight ended up making the save. Orton and Knight fought them both off as The Wiseman watched. Orton grabbed both contracts as Heyman warned him that he would be safe on RAW, but the 10-time WWE Champion then signed the SmackDown contract.

The segment ended with Orton dropping the contract on top of a fallen Uso as a furious Heyman and Pearce looked on. The Apex Predator then gave a message to The Advocate: call Roman Reigns and tell him Daddy is back. Aldis then raised the hand of his newest acquisition, but he was dropped with the RKO in return.

During Monday's RAW, Orton made it clear that he came back to WWE to get revenge on The Bloodline. However, he proved just how badly he wants this payback as he passed up on a guaranteed shot at the World Heavyweight Championship offered by Pearce.

