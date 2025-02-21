Backstage update on reason behind The Rock's surprise WWE return - Reports

There has been an update on why The Rock will be returning on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. The Brahma Bull appeared last month on RAW's Netflix premiere and placed the Ula Fala around Roman Reigns' neck after the latter defeated Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Rock's return tonight came together at the last minute. It was also noted that The People's Champion was expected to deliver a gift to New Orleans tonight, and many fans expect it to be about the location of WrestleMania 42 next year. Meltzer also suggested that fans would learn during tonight's show if the 52-year-old will be competing at WWE WrestleMania 41 in April.

"What the reason is would be conjecture, and whether he’s going to wrestle at 'Mania would be either a for sure yay or nay after this appearance one would think," Metlzer wrote. [H/T: Ringside News]

The Great One seemingly turned babyface during his appearance last month on WWE RAW and was friendly with Cody Rhodes, despite warning him that he would be coming after The American Nightmare's title last year on the red brand after WrestleMania XL.

Bill Apter suggests The Rock could add himself to major match at WWE WrestleMania 41

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently suggested that The Rock could add himself to a major match at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter noted that John Cena did not have to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and simply announced that he would be participating. The veteran noted that the 52-year-old could do the same thing and put himself in a prominent match at The Show of Shows later this year.

"Nobody has mentioned this before. If Cena can put himself in the Elimination Chamber... And if Cena can possibly put himself in a three-way with Cody and CM Punk, what is stopping Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson from saying that, 'Well, if Cena can do that, I am on the Board of Directors, this is now gonna a four-way.' This puts Rock in main event on one of the nights," said Apter. [10:00 onwards]

You can check out the video below for Apter's comments:

The Final Boss remains one of the most popular stars in professional wrestling. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the legend later tonight on SmackDown.

