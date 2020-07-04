Backstage update on Renee Young's health

Renee Young had contracted COVID-19 a few weeks back.

Jon Moxley and Renee Young have been quarantining in different rooms of their house.

Renee Young, the announcer

Renee Young had tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks back. She broke the horrible news to her peers and fans over her Twitter handle. A few hours before her announcement, Tony Khan, the owner of AEW Tweeted that Jon Moxley would not appear at the weekly show because he had come in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. That, someone, was later revealed to be his wife.

Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone ❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 25, 2020

Is Renee Young on the road to recovery?

It isn't like Renee Young stayed away from social media after she tested positive for COVID-19. Over the past few weeks, she has spread awareness about the critical role a mask plays in slowing down the spread of the Coronavirus. Renee Young even excited the WWE Universe about an announcement. When the day of the announcement came, she revealed through her Instagram handle that she had finally submitted her cookbook to a publisher.

Duuuuudes! Head on over to my insta for my announcement!👩🏼‍🍳 — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 1, 2020

F4WOnline.com's Dave Meltzer has reported an update about the health of Renee Young. According to Meltzer, Young is making progress but still felt funny, and her chest felt heavy. But overall, the WWE announcer is feeling a lot better.

After Renee Young announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19, it was reported that WWE officials were unhappy about her sharing the results of her test without their permission. This resulted in nobody from WWE's executives reaching out to her or checking on her.

Even though Renee Young tested positive for COVID-19, her husband Jon Moxley hasn't. The AEW wrestler has taken multiple tests since pulling himself from AEW Dynamite with the results stating that he hasn't contracted the virus. However, Jon Moxley has decided not to attend the tapings of the weekly show as well as of Fyter Fest. Moxley was scheduled to defend his AEW World Championship against Brian Cage at AEW PPV, but the match has been postponed to another PPV that will take place in two weeks.

Renee Young isn't the only WWE personnel who has tested positive for COVID-19. Jamie Noble, Adam Pearce, Kayla Braxton and many more WWE employees have tested positive over the past few weeks.