Rhea Ripley has been absent from TV since September 11th. The entire WWE Universe has been waiting for The Nightmare to make a comeback to the squared circle. There is a major update regarding her status for tonight's episode of RAW.

Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez were written off TV following a vicious attack by Nia Jax during their match for the Women's World Championship. WWE announced that Raquel suffered whiplash, and The Judgment Day member ended up with bruised ribs. Nia Jax has been annihilating every woman she is crossing paths with. The Nightmare may be the only one capable of putting an end to her dominance.

BWE took to Twitter to share an update on the Women's World Champion. According to BWE, Rhea Ripley is expected to return to RAW tonight.

"Mami's back" BWE tweeted[Private account]

Rhea Ripley has also hinted at making a return. The Eradicator sent a message to Nia Jax through her Instagram post. The two are expected to have a feud for the Women's World Championship.

Ripley has dominated the women's division throughout the year. But it seems like Nia Jax is running havoc over fellow superstars for fun. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this battle.

Who will have the last laugh in this much anticipated feud? Sound off in the comments section below.

