Backstage update on Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's future following WrestleMania 38 - Reports

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event at WrestleMania 38. The Tribal Chief now holds the Universal Championship and the WWE Championship. While Lesnar is not entirely done with the company yet and has been booked for multiple Premium Live Events this year, his feud with Reigns seems over.

This year, Brock Lesnar won the Royal Rumble and chose to face Roman Reigns at The Most Stupendous Two-Night Event In WrestleMania History. He later won the WWE title, and the match between the two rivals became a title unification match.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that The Beast Incarnate is booked for more shows following WrestleMania 38. However, the rivalry between Reigns and Lesnar is over:

''But the finish was sudden and while a good match, came nowhere close to the hype. It was surprising Lesnar would lose so clean if he is sticking around. He was billed for future PPVs, but this clearly was the blow-off of Lesnar vs. Reigns, and this feud ended with Reigns getting two wins and Lesnar zero. Plus Heyman turned on Lesnar in the build-up, rather than at Mania, which would have at least kept the door open to continue things."

Who could be Roman Reigns' next challenger?

Roman Reigns announced on RAW that he would be officially unifying the Universal and WWE Championships on SmackDown this week.

Dave Meltzer speculated on who The Tribal Chief's next opponent could be. While Drew McIntyre is the obvious next choice, Meltzer believes that Bobby Lashley or Cody Rhodes could also be in line:

''In theory, this means, until they inevitably create a new major title, that Reigns will appear on both Raw and Smackdown for the time being. With Lesnar and Reigns wrecking almost everyone in the build-up, there are few viable challengers out there. Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes and Bobby Lashley got the big wins.''

With Brock Lesnar being booked for future shows as well, it will be interesting to see who The Beast Incarnate starts a feud with, especially now that his rivalry with Reigns has seemingly ended.

