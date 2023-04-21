Backstage update on Roman Reigns' status for WWE SmackDown; Two Championship matches planned 

Roman Reigns hasn't been seen on TV since RAW after WrestleMania, and according to the most recent update from Xero News, The Tribal Chief isn't expected to be part of this week's episode of SmackDown.

Backlash is just two weeks away, and tonight's episode could have huge implications on who will be walking into the PLE as a champion.

As previously announced, the Women's Tag Team Championships will be on the line when Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Elsewhere on the card, Xavier Woods will also challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

Gunther is still undefeated in singles matches since he was promoted to the main roster last year, but as a former King of the Ring winner, Woods believes he has what it takes to get past The Ring General.

The Bloodline will be on SmackDown without Roman Reigns yet again

Roman Reigns may not be in attendance this week, but the cracks in his family are still present. On RAW, The Head of the Table pushed for a union between The Bloodline and The Judgment Day. While Solo Sikoa was able to do his job, the main event saw their allies fail to follow through on their side of the deal.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens continue to have The Usos' numbers. With Matt Riddle back to handle Solo Sikoa, the whole family has some issues to deal with.

Roman Reigns has already hinted that he has some issues with his cousins following their Tag Team Championship loss in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. How will The Tribal Chief handle his family if the trio comes up short at Backlash on May 6th?

