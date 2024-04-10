Backstage update on Stephanie McMahon's WWE status following WrestleMania XL appearance - Reports

WrestleMania XL featured several surprise returns, including that of Stephanie McMahon. Recent reports shed light on her current status within the Stamford-based company.

The 47-year-old announced her departure from the wrestling promotion in 2023 after Vince McMahon forced himself back into the company. The Billion Dollar Princess had been absent from WWE until her recent appearance during the Hall of Fame Ceremony on Friday. She also went on to kick off Night Two of The Show of Shows with an in-ring promo.

Wrestling fans welcomed the move to open Night Two with the former WWE Chairwoman's promo. However, a recent report from PWInsider suggests it might be a one-off situation as the report states that McMahon has not returned to the company officially as an executive or an employee:

"The former WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO has not officially returned to the company as an employee or executive in any way, shape or form," reported PWInsider's Mike Johnson.

Expand Tweet

Stephanie McMahon seemingly gives WWE's new era a name at WrestleMania XL

WWE has undergone several changes since Triple H took over creative control. The Stamford-based company has recently been smashing new records in terms of numbers and ticket sales on a regular basis. The Game has also hinted at the start of a new era following WrestleMania XL.

While kicking off Night Two on The Grandest Stage of Them All, Stephanie McMahon claimed the show to be the first WrestleMania of WWE's new era while referring to it as the Paul Levesque Era. She further praised her husband for having a brilliant understanding of what the fans want:

"When I was about eight years old, I sat out at the entranceway at WrestleMania 1, and I have had the honor and the privilege of being at or a part of every single WrestleMania since. And every WrestleMania is special for its own reason. But I think WrestleMania 40 might be the one that I am the most proud of because this is the first WrestleMania of the Paul Levesque era. Tonight, we have people from 64 countries in all 50 states, all of us coming together from different backgrounds [and] different beliefs to share this one thing that we love that brings us all together. And nobody understands that better than Triple H," said Stephanie McMahon.[H/T: NY Post]

Expand Tweet

With her father no longer associated with the company, it will be interesting to see if Stephanie McMahon makes a full-fledged return to WWE.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here