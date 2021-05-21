Backstage update on The Miz's future in WWE following injury - Reports

The Miz faced Damian Priest in a 'lumberjack match' at WWE WrestleMania Backlash. Of course, the lumberjacks were not WWE Superstars; they were zombies supposedly from Batista's upcoming movie, "Army of the Undead." The match has received a mixed response from the fans, but the main story coming out of the bout has been The Miz' ACL injury.

The Miz, a former WWE Champion, was commended backstage for his performance during the match and his ability to finish it despite the injury. At the end of the match, the zombies went on to assault The Miz after he lost to Priest. This angle was seemingly used as a way to write The Miz from off of television.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has offered an update by reporting that The Miz's injury at WrestleMania Backlash may not be as serious as originally thought. He said that while ACL-related injuries generally take up to six months to heal, fans should expect to see The Miz sooner rather than later.

''Miz was injured in the match," Meltzer said. "We were told it was an ACL injury but it wasn’t clear yet whether it was a partial or complete tear. If it’s the former, the recovery time will be a lot shorter and he won’t necessarily need surgery. A complete tear usually requires surgery which has a six month or more recovery time."

In Meltzer's report, he noted that The Miz might not need surgery, so his recovery should be shorter than it was originally expected to be.

The Miz impressed other WWE Superstars with his toughness at WrestleMania Backlash

Damian Priest and The Miz in WWE

Fightful Select reported that while many personnel backstage could tell that The Miz got injured during his match with Priest, they did not realize that it was a torn ACL.

The report further stated that The Miz was given a lot of credit for being able to finish the match despite being injured. WWE's use of zombies as lumberjacks as a promotional tactic has not gone down well with many fans, but it cannot be denied that both The Miz and Priest did their best to give the fans a great match.

