Backstage update on two major names missing from WWE RAW - Reports

This week's WWE RAW featured fallout from the Backlash Premium Live Event in Lyon, France, and the opening rounds for the tournaments at the King and Queen of the Ring event. New details have recently come to light from backstage on why certain superstars were not present.

The 2024 Draft saw RAW select several call-ups from NXT - Dijak, Kiana James, Ilja Dragunov, and Lyra Valkyria. SmackDown also called up Carmelo Hayes, Blair Davenport, and Baron Corbin from the developmental brand. While Dragunov and Valkyria worked on King and Queen of the Ring Tournament matches on the red brand, there was no sign of Dijak or James.

The former T-Bar and James are reportedly set to make their respective debuts in the near future. However, a new report from Fightful Select notes that the two former NXT Superstars did not appear on RAW this week due to creative reasons.

A main roster source noted how the creative writing team is actively pitching ideas for Dijak and James. It remains to be seen when they will make their official Monday night debuts, but they are expected in the next few weeks.

New details on Dijak's WWE contract situation

Dijak's future with World Wrestling Entertainment has been up in the air ever since it was revealed that his contract is set to expire in June.

The former T-Bar was drafted from NXT to RAW last week. As of the Tuesday morning after the Draft, the 37-year-old reportedly still had not re-signed with the company and had not been approached by WWE officials for a new deal. NXT sources noted to Fightful Select that both sides are confident a deal will be reached.

Dijak's social media activity has drawn a lot of praise within NXT, while he has had longtime support from Triple H and Shawn Michaels. The 6-foot-8 wrestler has been rumored to return to the main roster for some time now.

There was some outside interest in signing the 2015 ROH Top Prospect, but AEW sources noted that they expect him to stay with WWE. Dijak's last NXT match was a 12-minute loss to Noam Dar on the April 16 episode.

