Reported update on current WWE backstage atmosphere following Vince McMahon controversy

Reports regarding the backstage situation in WWE following Vince McMahon's controversy have now emerged.

WWE's Board of Directors recently launched an investigation into a $3 million settlement between McMahon and a former employee. This has led to McMahon stepping back as WWE CEO as Stephanie McMahon has temporarily taken his place.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson is now reporting that there is currently a "lot of silence" backstage as everyone is waiting to see if the situation will get worse or hurt the company. The main concern is that it is unknown which executives will be at the top of the company when all this is said and done.

"There is a lot of silence among employees as they are all waiting to see how bad this situation can get...There's been a real concern among some to keep their heads down and not get caught up in the mess, especially since they don't know what executives will end up with larger amounts of power when the dust settles," the report states.

Backstage reaction to Vince McMahon returning to TV

Despite the controversy, the former Chairman briefly appeared on last week's SmackDown and this week's RAW.

Mike Johnson reported that there was a lot of frustration with McMahon returning to WWE television. Some saw it as "an act of denial" and "the beginning of the end" for the former CEO.

"There's also been a lot of headshaking at Vince McMahon putting himself back on TV in what some have seen as an act of denial towards anyone questioning him and whether that will come back to bite him. Some have wondered if this will be the beginning of the end for him."

On May 19th, Stephanie McMahon announced on Twitter that she will be stepping away from her role as Chief Brand Officer.

Less than a month later, Stephanie had to return to WWE to serve as the interim CEO. PWInsider noted that there is currently a lot of sympathy backstage in WWE for Stephanie McMahon.

It will be interesting to see how the situation pans out for Vince McMahon and WWE as investigations continue.

