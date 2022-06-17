Concerning updates regarding WWE management following Vince McMahon's allegations

WWE Management is currently under investigation due to Vince McMahon's recent news, citing a possible breach of duties by the law firm.

The company's backstage and internal affairs have seemingly been in chaos recently. In the latest news, it was alleged that Vince McMahon paid $3 million to a former WWE employee in a settlement to cover up an affair. Since then, more news surrounding the allegations has been reported.

In a recent press release by Scott+Scott, the law firm stated that they are launching an investigation to determine whether the management board of the company has breached their duties or not.

"Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of WWE’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage WWE in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to WWE, and whether WWE and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result."

According to reports, John Laurinaitis, the company's general manager of talent relations, was also involved in the controversy.

Current status of Linda and Vince McMahon following WWE controversy

Linda has made a couple of on-screen appearances for the brand, but she hasn't appeared in recent years. In light of the allegations, it was then reported by Dave Meltzer that the pair were technically still married but hadn't lived together in a while.

This was backed up by former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree. In an episode of the podcast Cafe De Rene, he stated that Linda and Vince McMahon are legally married but haven't lived together in decades.

With this news, it's a wonder how this will affect the rest of the family. Earlier this year, it was reported that Shane McMahon was let go by the company. This was followed by his younger sister, Stephanie McMahon, who filed a leave of absence in May. For now, more news and investigations about the alleged affair and settlement are being made.

