Backstage update on how Vince McMahon's family may react to him wanting to return to WWE - Reports

According to recent reports, Vince McMahon's family may reportedly encourage the former chairman to remain retired.

Earlier this year, Mr. McMahon shocked the world when he announced his retirement amid sexual misconduct allegations. Following his retirement, Stephanie McMahon was appointed as co-CEO along with Nick Khan, while Triple H was made head of creative.

Now, months after Vince announced his retirement, the Wall Street Journal published another report stating that McMahon was considering a comeback. It also mentioned that McMahon felt he was given poor advice.

Fightful Select now reports that a longtime WWE employee believes McMahon's family would actively encourage him to remain retired. The same source also mentioned that Vince's return would do "irreparable" damage to the company.

Fightful Select has spoken to numerous staff and talent within WWE. According to reports, one talent who had a positive relationship with Mr. McMahon before his retirement called the news "exhausting" and hoped the former chairman's tenure was in the rearview.

A WWE higher-up told Fightful that the stock price has risen and morale has improved. Hence, it would be selfish for Vince to return to the company. The same source also noted that they did not think Vince would return despite having voting power within the company.

The timing of the article coincides with Vince McMahon's documentary

Another source noted that the timing of the Wall Street Journal article's release is interesting. They stated that it wasn't released accidentally, considering it coincides with McMahon's documentary.

The Vice documentary regarding Mr. McMahon called The 9 Lives Of Vince McMahon is set to be released on December 13 at 8 PM ET. Vice recently released a first look at the documentary on Twitter.

Fightful spoke to over a dozen WWE employees, and the consensus was that Vince would not be welcomed back in his previous roles. Given that Vince McMahon has voting power, it will be interesting to see if he indeed makes a comeback.

Do you want to see Mr. McMahon back in WWE again? Sound off in the comments section.

