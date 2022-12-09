Backstage update on the WWE future of Sasha Banks

The wrestling world can't stop talking about the future of Sasha Banks.

It was reported by PWInsider this afternoon that Mercedes Varnado is scheduled to be at Wrestle Kingdom 17 for New Japan Pro Wrestling on January 4. This report has caused quite a shockwave of speculation in the world of professional wrestling over what Varnado's next move will be.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, those within WWE that he's spoken to have indicated that Sasha Banks' status with the company seemingly remains unchanged. Sapp has stated many times in recent weeks that there's been no news to report from the WWE end in regards to if or when Banks would be returning to the company.

When it comes to the Wrestle Kingdom 17 report, those within New Japan would not confirm or deny the news. This isn't typical for the company as they are usually quick to deny incorrect reports and rumors.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



Immediate interest all over the place from companies after today's news We'll compile everything we can find out about the Sasha Banks/Mercedes situation, NJPW, AEW and more for a FightfulSelect.com post today.

There is excitement within AEW regarding Sasha Banks possibly coming in

With Mercedes Varnado possibly debuting for New Japan Pro Wrestling on January 4, attention immediately shifted to the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles, where Saraya will team up with a mystery partner to take on Dr. Britt Baker and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter.

Several AEW talents that have spoken to Fightful this afternoon were excited about the possibility of Sasha Banks joining the company, with one source calling her a potential anchor for the women's division of All Elite Wrestling if she chooses to sign with the company.

The source went on to state that they believe Banks would help "kick start interest" in the AEW women's division and "significantly help viewership."

What is the next move for The Boss in the world of professional wrestling? It seems we'll find out sooner rather than later.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Sasha Banks is expected to be at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event next month, according to several sources close to the situation.



- PWInsider Sasha Banks is expected to be at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event next month, according to several sources close to the situation.- PWInsider https://t.co/ESZmPYJuPS

What do you make of this Mercedes Varnado news? Do you think this is the last we have seen of The Boss in WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

