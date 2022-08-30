Backstage update on what WWE is planning for Women’s Tag Team Championship final

All eyes are on the finals of the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament tonight on WWE RAW. Tonight's finals will see SmackDown's Aliyah and Raquel Gonzalez take on RAW's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, with the latter team heavily favored by fans to win the matchup.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), as of yesterday, the plan was to include a lot of "pomp and circumstance" for the finals of tonight's tournament.

While attempting to get more information on the subject, SRS was told that those within the company want the titles to "seem as important as they could."

The Women's Tag Team Championships have been vacant since former champs Sasha Banks and Naomi infamously walked out before a RAW taping in May. The titles seemed to be on the backburner until Triple H took over as Head of Creative last month.

Will The Boss and Glow Connection return to WWE tonight?

Ever since the Women's Tag Team Tournament was announced a few weeks ago, fans have speculated that it was being done as a vehicle to bring back Sasha Banks and Naomi.

Many fans are drawing comparisons to the WWE Championship tournament in 2011, which occurred after CM Punk walked out on the company (in storyline). Punk returned weeks later to confront John Cena once the tournament had concluded, sparking a renewed feud between the two.

If The Boss and Glow Connection come out and confront the winners of tonight's championship finals match, you can bet that it will be a special moment that will be remembered by fans all over the world for a very long time.

What do you make of the plans for the finals of the women's tag titles this evening on Monday Night RAW? Do you think we'll see the return of The Boss and Glow Connection tonight? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

