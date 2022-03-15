Backstage update on WWE return for Elias; new name planned - Reports

WWE aired Vignettes eight months ago announcing that Elias was "dead," and we haven't seen him since. It appeared at the time that the company was ready to give the guitar-strummer a new gimmick, but nothing ever came of it.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the original plan for Elias' return was nixed because Vince McMahon felt his new gear and look made him look too much like "Macho Man" Randy Savage. Following that, no new plans were made to bring him back to television.

WWE filming new vignettes for Elias' return to RAW

It appears that Elias won't be gone forever, as Sapp has received word that new vignettes have been filmed recently. In the same update, it was reported that Elias is tentatively slated to return to the RAW brand in the near future, although that could always change.

Additionally, in what seems to be a popular trend in the company lately, there has been some discussion of changing Elias' name. What that name would be and whether that is the direction the company wants to go remains to be seen.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw @IAmEliasWWE "WWE stood for Walk With Elias ... but Elias is dead." "WWE stood for Walk With Elias ... but Elias is dead."#WWERaw @IAmEliasWWE https://t.co/y61MXqPTDD

WWE's most recent name change took place Friday night on SmackDown when former NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne made his main roster debut under the name Butch. The name has already drawn criticism as Dunne was a talented and decorated young superstar many believed to be a future main eventer.

Dunne appears to be in a lackey role for former The Celtic Warrior Sheamus in an ongoing feud against The New Day. With all these name changes as of late, we won't be surprised if Elias follows a similar path.

What do you think is next for Elias? Will a new gimmick help breathe new life into him on RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think WWE will change Elias' name? Yes No 118 votes so far