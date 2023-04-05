Backstage update on WWE's plans for NXT call-ups on the RAW After WrestleMania 

The RAW After WrestleMania has been known for returns, debuts, and surprises over the past few years, but this year WWE decided to go in a different direction.

The show only saw the return of Matt Riddle, and there were no NXT call-ups despite rumors expecting Cameron Grimes or Bron Breakker. Since the show, there have been rumors that WWE could have canceled any returns or call-ups that were planned, but according to a report by RingSideNews, this wasn't the case.

The site noted that their source outright claimed:

“There were no callups planned for this RAW.”

There were also several rumors regarding the returns of big names like Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss, and Bray Wyatt, but none of these stars were in attendance for the show.

SmackDown this week could see several of these stars return since Wyatt was initially part of the blue brand.

Bron Breakker turned heel on WWE's NXT brand this week

Despite seemingly being written off NXT at Stand and Deliver, Bron Breakker didn't make his main roster debut but instead picked his storyline back up on NXT.

The former NXT Champion came out to congratulate Carmelo Hayes on his win this past weekend before attacking the new Champion and Trick Williams. It's clear that he will be part of the brand for a few more months, whilst Cora Jade also made her return and set her sights on Indi Hartwell, who won the NXT Women's Championship at Stand and Deliver.

It's unclear if there are any plans for Cameron Grimes to make his main roster debut in the coming months. But the roster on RAW and SmackDown already looks stacked.

