Backstage updates on WWE NXT invading the Royal Rumble - Reports

WWE is less than 24 hours from the 38th annual Royal Rumble. Several surprises and returns are set for Saturday's PLE; many more are rumored and expected. NXT is the official third WWE brand these days, and sources are revealing new details on a potential Rumble invasion from the Orlando-based superstars.

One female superstar will punch her ticket to WrestleMania 41 tomorrow, while one male superstar will do the same. While stars from RAW and SmackDown will make up the rosters, WWE also has Legends and Hall of Famers planned, and now it appears NXT will be represented. NXT's first Rumble presence came in 2013 with tournament winner Bo Dallas, and then Rusev represented the actual brand in 2014. NXT was included in 2016-2021 and 2023-2024.

Trending

Officials continue to discuss potential entrants for tomorrow as the final lineups have not been finalized as of today. Fightful Select adds that NXT's Stephanie Vaquer is being considered for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble after it was earlier revealed that new signee Jordynne Grace is planned for the match.

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

Roxanne Perez was also brought to Indianapolis but has not been confirmed for the Women's Royal Rumble. Other potential NXT representatives are Women's Champion Giulia, NXT Champion Oba Femi, Ethan Page, Jaida Parker, Lash Legend, and Trick Williams. Mickie James, Trish Stratus, and Nikki Bella are also in town, and it is rumored that they will appear tomorrow.

One backstage source was adamant that there are surprises planned for the Women's Rumble, while it was speculated that there will be more NXT Superstars in the Men's Rumble. Several talents from the third brand will be backstage for the big event as officials book backup entrants for potential replacements.

Updated WWE Royal Rumble lineup for tomorrow

World Wrestling Entertainment's 38th annual Royal Rumble will air live on Saturday from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Below is the updated lineup

2-out-of-3 Falls Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship: DIY (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

DIY (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens (The main title and the Winged Eagle belt will both be hanging above the ring)

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens (The main title and the Winged Eagle belt will both be hanging above the ring) Women's Royal Rumble Match: Lyra Valkyria, IYO SKY, Ivy Nile, Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Naomi, and 20 other participants TBA

Lyra Valkyria, IYO SKY, Ivy Nile, Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Naomi, and 20 other participants TBA Men's Royal Rumble Match: Carmelo Hayes, Bron Breakker, Chad Gable, Logan Paul, Penta, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, CM Punk, Jey Uso, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and 15 other participants TBA

The Countdown to Royal Rumble pre-show with Michael Cole and Pat McAfee will begin at 4:30 PM ET on Peacock. The main Rumble PLE will then begin at 6 PM in the United States. Netflix will stream the PLE internationally. A post-show is also planned for the company's YouTube channel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback