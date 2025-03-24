  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Backstage WWE reaction to Charlotte Flair's controversial moment when she "buried" Tiffany Stratton - Reports

Backstage WWE reaction to Charlotte Flair's controversial moment when she "buried" Tiffany Stratton - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 24, 2025 03:51 GMT
The two stars will face each other at WrestleMania (Credit: WWE.com)
The two stars will face each other at WrestleMania (Credit: WWE.com)

A report has now emerged on the reaction to what happened with Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton on WWE SmackDown after the recent controversy. There was talk of her going off-script.

Ad

On WWE SmackDown this week, Charlotte Flair faced off with Tiffany Stratton in a promo battle. Unfortunately for the WWE Women's Champion, Flair completely dominated in the promo and seemed to have a comeback for everything Stratton said. Fans even said that Charlotte buried her with the promo, and there were claims that the challenger went off-script against the less experienced star. However, this has not been confirmed.

Now, Fightful Select has reported on the backstage reaction to the segment. The report stated that Charlotte Flair had handled "business" in that promo with Tiffany Stratton. It went on to add that those backstage felt that Stratton had been put in a sink-or-swim situation with that promo, and while she had not sunk, Charlotte had simply been the better swimmer.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

As for if the star had gone off-script, the belief is that she didn't go off-script but was in the know of what Stratton would say and had something for that. Several people said that Charlotte looked better in that segment, while Tiffany Stratton did not.

It remains to be seen what happens when they face each other at WrestleMania.

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी