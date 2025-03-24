Backstage WWE reaction to Charlotte Flair's controversial moment when she "buried" Tiffany Stratton - Reports

A report has now emerged on the reaction to what happened with Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton on WWE SmackDown after the recent controversy. There was talk of her going off-script.

Ad

On WWE SmackDown this week, Charlotte Flair faced off with Tiffany Stratton in a promo battle. Unfortunately for the WWE Women's Champion, Flair completely dominated in the promo and seemed to have a comeback for everything Stratton said. Fans even said that Charlotte buried her with the promo, and there were claims that the challenger went off-script against the less experienced star. However, this has not been confirmed.

Now, Fightful Select has reported on the backstage reaction to the segment. The report stated that Charlotte Flair had handled "business" in that promo with Tiffany Stratton. It went on to add that those backstage felt that Stratton had been put in a sink-or-swim situation with that promo, and while she had not sunk, Charlotte had simply been the better swimmer.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

As for if the star had gone off-script, the belief is that she didn't go off-script but was in the know of what Stratton would say and had something for that. Several people said that Charlotte looked better in that segment, while Tiffany Stratton did not.

It remains to be seen what happens when they face each other at WrestleMania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE