Backstage WWE reaction to Sexyy Red getting arrested ahead of her NXT Battleground appearance - Reports

It was reported that Sexyy Red was arrested before she appeared on WWE NXT Battleground last Sunday. A new report has emerged with details of how the company reacted to the situation.

The famous rapper made her first appearance in WWE on the May 28 episode of NXT, where she unveiled the Women's North American Championship. Sexyy Red also made a few backstage appearances during the show and was ringside for the main event match. She hosted NXT Battleground this past Sunday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

According to reports, the 26-year-old hip-hop artist was arrested on accusations of disorderly behavior after she was involved in an airport altercation on Saturday, the day before the Premium Live Event. The report also mentioned that the two men who accompanied her were arrested for assault. Sexyy Red was released, and she hosted Battleground as planned.

Fightful Select has now reported that the people they spoke to within NXT do not expect her arrest to prevent her from making more appearances in the future. WWE still has plans for her in NXT. However, the report stated that her arrest surprised the higher-ups, as they were unaware of the incident.

Sexyy Red was barely featured on the Battleground recap shown on WWE NXT this week

During this week's NXT, WWE aired some recaps and slideshows for Battleground throughout the episode.

Although the rapper hosted the Premium Live Event, she was barely shown or mentioned.

However, there's still a chance that Sexyy could make an appearance, especially since she's a WWE fan. Kelani Jordan won the NXT Women's North American Championship that Red presented at the event.

They celebrated backstage after her victory. Red also celebrated with Trick Williams in the ring after he defeated Ethan Page.

