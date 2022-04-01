Bayley and another top WWE star spotted in Dallas ahead of WrestleMania 38 – Reports

As per reports, WWE Superstars Asuka and Bayley were reportedly spotted in Dallas, where WrestleMania 38 will take place.

Since June 2021, Bayley has been out of action after suffering an injury. She tore her ACL while training at the Performance Center, which has put her on the shelf. Asuka hasn't wrestled for a long time, with her last bout coming at the Money in the Bank 2021. She had to have shoulder surgery, which has kept her on the sidelines.

As per a new report by PWInsider, both Bayley and Asuka are presently in Dallas ahead of WrestleMania 38. The report also said there's no news regarding the return of Alexa Bliss:

"Asuka and Bayley have both been spotted in Dallas for Wrestlemania 38 weekend. Since I KNOW we will get 100 emails about this, no sign of Alexa Bliss as of this writing," said Mike Johnson of PWInsider.

The most recent report about Asuka said The Empress of Tomorrow is still on WWE's inactive list. Neither Asuka nor Bayley was drafted last year and are currently free agents.

What are the women's matches at WrestleMania 38?

This year's WrestleMania, a two-day event, will feature three women's matches. Both women's singles title matches will take place on Night 1 of 'Mania 38, with Bianca Belair facing Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's title and Charlotte Flair defending her SmackDown Women's title against Ronda Rousey.

A Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match for the women's tag titles will occur on Night 2 as Carmella & Queen Zelina will defend against Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan, Natalya & Shayna Baszler, and Naomi & Sasha Banks.

Edited by Abhinav Singh