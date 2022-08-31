Bayley could be getting a new WWE theme song 

WWE is seemingly working on a new theme song for former RAW Women's Champion Bayley.

The Role Model made a surprise return to the company at SummerSlam last month alongside Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. They are unofficially known as Damage CTRL and are part of the RAW roster. Meanwhile, Bayley has been entering the ring to her current theme song, Deliverance, since she turned heel in 2019. It now looks like she'll be handed a new track soon.

Rapper and songwriter Chris Doli recently shared an image of Def Rebel's Anthony Mirabella in a studio via his Instagram story. Def Rebel is WWE's current in-house composer, and they have created entrance music for numerous stars such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley.

Der Fette Toni @DerFetteToni That’s definitely @BElllAMusic working on a new theme for Bayley with the Deliverance coverart on his screen That’s definitely @BElllAMusic working on a new theme for Bayley with the Deliverance coverart on his screen https://t.co/QxHj0eTCmH

Anthony Mirabella can be seen in the image working on a song with the cover art of Bayley's Deliverance theme on the monitor. Chris Doli has previously performed former WWE star Bronson Reed's War Ready song and WrestleMania 37's All The Gold theme song.

Bayley credits Triple H for helping her form a stable with Dakota Kai in WWE

Dakota Kai was released from WWE several months before she made a surprise appearance at SummerSlam 2022, and Iyo Sky was a part of the NXT brand before transitioning to the main roster.

During a recent appearance on After the Bell, Bayley stated that Triple H played a massive role in the formation of her current faction.

"Obviously, Hunter is a huge impact on all of us and working with him over so many years, he helped me a lot just trying to figure out that vision. It was just like let me just give it one last try and see what he says so that I can either move on from it or keep pushing for it and make tweaks if there needs to be. I think everybody just kind of at once thought, like, OK, maybe this can work but it has to be with the right people."

The heel trio is currently set to face Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss in a six-woman tag team match at WWE Clash at the Castle this Saturday in Cardiff, Wales. Fans will have to wait and see if they can overcome their opposition on September 3.

Which team do you think will emerge victorious? Sound off in the comments below.

